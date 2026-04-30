Shocking! Ambulance Driver Force Patient’s Wife To Clean Blood Stains Off Vehicle In MP's Katni-- VIDEO

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Katni, where an ambulance driver forced a patient's wife to clean the blood stains from the vehicle! The incident has drawn flak from the netizens, raising questions on the misbehaviour by the ambulance driver during a medical emergency.

A video of the incident has now surfaced, showing the woman washing her bleeding husband's stains off the ambulance.

In the clip, a person recording the video questions her about what she is doing. The woman points towards the driver and says, “Yahi bhaiya bole hai dhone ko” (The driver told me to wash it). When asked again, “Mareej laye the is gaadi mein?” (Was the patient brought in this vehicle?), she agrees.

Meanwhile, another voice from behind can be heard saying, “Mareej laane ka paisa bhi diya hai inko” (They have already paid money for bringing the patient). As the person continues recording, the driver is also heard saying, “Rehne do” (Leave it), asking the woman to stop cleaning the ambulance.

Watch the video below :

In a shocking incident from Katni, a woman was allegedly forced to clean a 108 ambulance moments after rushing her severely injured husband to the hospital following a road accident.



The disturbing episode, marked by pain, humiliation, and helplessness, was captured on camera… pic.twitter.com/cGMxVjAg0F — Whats In The News (@_whatsinthenews) April 30, 2026

The video clearly shows the situation and has raised serious questions about the behaviour of the ambulance staff during an emergency.

What is the matter?

A 32-year-old man, Rahul Barman was badly injured in a road accident near Karela village. He was taken to the district hospital in a 108 ambulance. After doctors checked him, they said his condition was serious and advised that he be shifted to Jabalpur for better treatment.

The patient was profusely bleeding and it stained the ambulance. During this critical time, the ambulance staff member, identified as Mohit, allegedly behaved in a very insensitive way, as he asked the patient's wife to clean the ambulance in favour of him bringing her husband to the hospital.

The patient’s wife, Pramila Barman, cleaned the ambulance. In the video, she says that she is doing so because the driver told her to. The family has also claimed that the staff member asked them for money to take the patient to another hospital.

कटनी मरीज को लेकर जा रही 108 एंबुलेंस में रास्ते में उल्टी हो गई थी जिला अस्पताल पहुंचने के बाद एंबुलेंस को अस्पताल के सामने खड़ा कर दिया गया और कथित तौर पर मरीज के महिला परिजनों से ही वाहन की धुलाई करवाई गई pic.twitter.com/WIEPZx0ejV — Ashok baudh (@AshokBuaddha) April 29, 2026

Notice sent to the driver

After the video spread online, hospital authorities took notice of the matter. A Civil Surgeon said that a notice has been sent to the ambulance staff and those in charge of the 108 service.

They have been asked to give their explanation within a week.

Officials have said that strict action will be taken if the claims are found to be true.