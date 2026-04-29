Thief Gets Stuck In Window While Attempting To Steal Iron Grill In Gwalior; Remains Confined All Night-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre case of theft was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, when the thief got stuck in a window while attempting to steal iron grill in Gwalior on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at an under-construction house in the Deendayal Nagar area under Maharajpura police station limits. The accused is infamous for targeting under-construction properties and stealing items like window grills, sanitaryware.

Locals recorded the incident on video, showing the thief standing with his hand stuck in the iron grill of the house window. People around him can be seen questioning him while police stand nearby. The police later free him, tie his hands, and arrest him.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Thief Gets Trapped In Iron Grill During Theft Attempt In Gwalior; Remains Stuck All Night Before Police Rescue And Arrest Him #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #ViralNews pic.twitter.com/ULqpdGc4kR — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 29, 2026

According to police, Manoj Kushwah, a notorious thief, entered an under-construction house late Monday night with the aim of stealing iron rods. Once inside, he tried to open a room door by putting his hand through an iron grill to unlock it.

However, his hand got stuck in the grill and he could not pull it out. He remained trapped in the same position the entire night, with no one around to help him.

The next morning, when the house owner arrived, he was shocked to see the man stuck in the grill. He immediately informed the police. Police reached the spot and freed the accused after much effort.

During investigation, police found that Manoj Kushwah is a habitual offender and has several cases of iron theft already registered against him. He mainly targets under-construction houses.

Police have arrested him and are questioning him. He has also admitted to several thefts while questioning.

Efforts are now being made to recover the stolen materials.