MP's Gwalior-Chambal Region Holds Sway Over Others In Political Appointments; Other Areas Are Far Behind | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Political appointments have begun in the state after a long wait by the politicians of the ruling party, but the domination of the Gwalior-Chambal region is clear in the appointments so far made by the government.

Chairman of the Forest Development Corporation Ramniwas Rawat; chairman of the Civil Supplies Corporation KP Yadav and its vice-chairman Sanjeev Kankar; chairman of the Maharana Pratap Kalyan Board Keshav Bhadoria; chairman of the Apex Bank Mahendra Singh Yadav; chairman of the Pashudhan Evam Kukkut Vikas Nigam Limited Keshav Singh Baghel; chairman of the Gwalior Development Authority Madhusudan Bhadoria and vice-chairmen Vedprakash Shivhare and Sudhir Gupta; chairman of the Gwalior Special Area Authority Ashok Sharma and its vice-chairman Harish Mewafrosh; and chairman of the Gwalior Vyapar Mela Ashok Jadon are from the same region.

All other regions are far behind the above region in terms of political appointments. Nobody from the Madhya Bharat region has got any political appointment. Once the Madhya Bharat region was ahead of others in this regard, but this time, the picture is different.

Similarly, politicians from Bhopal and Indore are yet to get political appointments. The government is yet to make political appointments in several corporations and boards, so the politicians from other regions of the state may soon expect some positive news.

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