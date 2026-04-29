'Mist Sprays' Installed To Beat Rising Temperature & Air Pollution In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising heat and air pollution, Gwalior Municipal Corporation has installed a “mist spray” system at the busy Padav Square on Tuesday.

This was done for trial basis on Tuesday, and the regular operation is likely to start from April 30.

The pilot project is installed at a cost of around ₹2.5 lakh to control dust in the air and give relief from heat to people.

Officials said four poles have been set up at the square. Special nozzles are fitted on these poles, which spray fine water droplets up to 4–5 feet. These droplets bring down dust particles in the air, helping reduce pollution and giving instant cooling to people passing by.

The civic body said a water tank box will be prepared on Wednesday, and the system will start regular operation from Thursday. The mist spray will run during peak hours—morning and evening—for about three hours each, when traffic and dust levels are highest.

Experts say this technology can help reduce particulate matter (PM) in the air. The tiny water droplets catch dust particles and pull them down, making the air cleaner. It also helps people and drivers feel some relief from the heat.

However, experts also noted that this is a short-term solution, and long-term steps are still needed to control pollution. The municipal corporation will study the results of this pilot project and may expand it to other major squares in the city if it proves successful.

Dr. Pradeep Sharma said the mist spray is safe for health. He explained that it uses a very small amount of water, and in high heat, the spray becomes even lighter in the air, causing no direct harm to people.