Madhya Pradesh April 29, 2026, Weather Update: Severe Heatwave Grips State; Khajuraho At 44.8°C, Bhopal 43.6°C; IMD Issues Alerts Across Multiple Districts

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is facing strong heat conditions, with many cities recording very high temperatures.

The famous tourist place Khajuraho became the hottest in the state on Tuesday, where the temperature reached 44.8 degrees Celsius.

Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that hot winds will blow during the day in several places, while weather may change in the evening. There is a chance of thunder and light rain in some districts such as Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Balaghat, Seoni and Betul.

The capital city Bhopal also saw a sharp rise, with the temperature touching 43.6 degrees Celsius. This was the second hottest day in the last 10 years and the hottest day of this season in the city.

According to the weather department, a cyclonic system is active, due to which some northern parts like Gwalior and Chambal divisions have seen a slight drop in temperature. However, heatwave conditions are still affecting many districts. Alerts have been issued for areas like Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Mandla and Chhindwara.

Officials have advised people to avoid going out between 12 noon and 3 pm unless it is very important, as this is the time when heat is strongest. Health risks like heatstroke and dehydration increase during this period.

Other cities also recorded very high temperatures. Sidhi reported 44.6 degrees, Sheopur 44 degrees, Raisen 43.8 degrees and Umaria 43.5 degrees. Cities like Khandwa, Morena, Mandla, Ratlam and Damoh also saw temperatures around 43 degrees. Among major cities, Indore recorded 42.2 degrees, Jabalpur 42.7 degrees, while Gwalior and Ujjain were around 41 degrees.

Experts say that heat usually increases in Madhya Pradesh from the second half of April and reaches its peak by the end of the month. IMD has already warned that many parts of central India, including Madhya Pradesh, may face more heatwave days this season, with temperatures often crossing 40 degrees Celsius.

The situation is part of a larger heatwave affecting many parts of India, where several cities are recording temperatures above 42 degrees.