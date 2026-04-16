Shocking! 8-Year-Old Girl Married To 9-Year-Old Boy In MP’s Rajgarh; Case Registered

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered after an eight-year-old girl was married to a nine-year-old boy in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The marriage took place with full traditional rituals in a village under the jurisdiction of Bhojpur Police Station.

According to information, the wedding was conducted like a normal marriage. The young bride and groom were dressed in wedding clothes and traditional rituals such as mehendi and haldi were performed.

Music was played during the ceremony and the groom even rode a horse as part of the wedding procession. The marriage was completed with full rituals in the presence of family members and villagers.

Officials said the administration had received information about the possible child marriage a day before the ceremony. A team reached the village to stop it.

However, family members allegedly tried to mislead the officials. They presented another groom before the team and claimed that his marriage was taking place.

After the officials left the village, the families conducted the marriage of the minor children the next day with full rituals.

Case registered

Based on information provided by the Women and Child Development Department, a case related to child marriage was registered at Bhojpur Police Station. Police said action has been taken against the parents of the children and others involved in organizing the marriage, including the priest, the horse owner, the tent operator and other people who took part in the ceremony.

Another similar case

Meanwhile, another case has also surfaced in the area under Karnawas Police Station in Rajgarh district. In this incident, a nine-year-old girl was engaged without her parents’ knowledge.

Her marriage was planned in a mass wedding event scheduled on April 26 in Suthaliya. After a family dispute came to light, the girl’s relatives informed the administration. Authorities are now investigating the matter.