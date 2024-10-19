Shocker! Jabalpur Man Stabs Wife, Her Mom With Knife After She Refuses To Stay With Him, Later Kills Himself

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where a youth stabbed his wife and her mother. After committing the crime, the accused killed himself inside a bathroom, said the police on Friday.

The mother-daughter are undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Rajput. It is said that he was frustrated over his mother-in-law's interference in their marriage, which led to their couple's separation.

According to information, around 10 pm on Thursday, Vishal went to Ranjhi where his wife lived with her mother. A heated argument broke out between them as the woman refused to live with him anymore. As the argument escalated, Vishal attacked the woman with a knife. When the mother tried to intervene, he stabbed her as well, leaving both with severe injuries to their stomach and back. After attacking them, Vishal locked himself in their bathroom and committed suicide by stabbing himself.

FP Photo

What was the matter?

According to Ranjhi police station in-charge Manas Dwivedi, 26-year-old Vishal alias Lokesh Rajput, a resident of Gohalpur, married 20-year-old woman living in the same neighbourhood. The two had married against family’s will and started living together in a rented house. However, the woman’s mother strongly opposed their marriage.

Within some time of the marriage, the mother forcibly took her daughter away from Vishal. The woman also filed a rape case against her husband, which the accused claimed was due to her mother's influence.

Following which, Vishal was sent to jail. He started pressuring his wife to start living with him again after he was released three months later on bail. The woman and her mother refused and filed another police complaint against him, accusing him of threats. Vishal was sent back to jail.

A few days ago, Vishal was released on bail again. He reached out to the woman once more, demanding a settlement. Frustrated by his constant threats, the woman and her mother rented out their home in Gohalpur and moved to Ranjhi. Vishal showed up at their place after which the tragic incident occurred.

Read Also Two Schoolgirls Jump Off Kidnapper's Bike After Sensing Wrong Road Turn In Madhya Pradesh

Vishal’s family alleges murder

However, Samar Singh, the relative of the accused Vishal, claimed that the woman willingly married Vishal but later ended the relationship under her mother’s pressure. They alleged that she falsely accused Vishal in the rape case, due to which the police harassed him repeatedly.