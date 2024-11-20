 Shocker! Harassed Over Dowry By Husband, 17-Year-Old Girl Kills Self In MP’s Jabalpur
Updated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident was reported from Jabalpur’s Katangi, where a minor girl ended her life over alleged dowry harassment by her in-laws. It was also revealed that the girl was married off without informing the administration and then she was also mentally abused by her in-laws.

According to information, the deceased was 17 years old. Her parents Acchelal Chaudhary and Geetabai married her off despite her being underage. They did not inform the police or administrative authorities about the marriage. After the wedding, the girl faced harassment at her in-laws' house over dowry demands. Unable to bear the abuse, she died by suicide on July 23, 2024.

Minor’s parents hid her death from police

At first, the police filed a case of murder against the in-laws. However, during the investigation, police discovered that the girl’s parents not only arranged a ‘child marriage’ but also did not report her ordeals to the concerned officials even after her death. 

Based on this, the police registered a case against the parents under Sections 19 and 21 of the POCSO Act.

Under the POCSO Act, arranging the marriage of a minor and failing to provide them a safe environment are considered legal offences. 

According to CSP Lokesh Dawar, the investigation is ongoing into the matter and strict action will be taken against all those responsible.

