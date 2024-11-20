 Madhya Pradesh: Truck Runs Over Girls Practising For Race Competition In Shivpuri; One Dead, Two Injured  
Madhya Pradesh: Truck Runs Over Girls Practising For Race Competition In Shivpuri; One Dead, Two Injured  

According to information, a group of schoolgirls were practising for a sports competition being organised by a private school in Kankar village early on Wednesday morning. This is when a speeding truck occurred and hit the girls.

Updated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl preparing for a run ahead of school sports competition was crushed to death on Wednesday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district. The incident occurred in Kankar village at 4:30 am in which two other students were injured, informed the police. 

According to information, a group of schoolgirls were practising for a sports competition organised by a private school in Kankar village early on Wednesday morning. This is when a speeding truck occurred and hit the girls. One of the three girls lost her life on the spot. Whereas, two others got injured, who were rushed to the hospital. 

According to Satnabara police, 15-year-old Anjali (daughter of Captain Pal), 15-year-old Kavita Prajapati and 14-year-old Payal Rajak were on the Shivpuri-Gwalior highway for their running practice.

Anjali Pal died on spot

While the girls were running on the service lane, a truck coming from Gwalior broke through the service lane and hit them near the Kankar Talab bridge. Anjali Pal was struck by the truck and died instantly, while Kavita was severely injured. Payal also sustained injuries. Both injured students were initially treated at the Satbara hospital before being referred to the medical college, where Kavita was found to have a fractured leg.

Investigation launched into the matter 

Anjali and Kavita were both bright students from the village with aspirations to join the police force. The school was also preparing for the upcoming sports competition, with other village girls practising alongside them. 

According to Anjali's uncle Hemant Pal, Anjali was the village topper, consistently scoring above 90%. She dreamed of becoming an officer, which drove her to work hard toward that goal. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the post-mortem of the deceased student is underway.

