 Shocker! Gwalior ASI Shot At On Way To Temple Over Old Enmity
Shocker! Gwalior ASI Shot At On Way To Temple Over Old Enmity

The accused are on the run and efforts are underway to nab them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Assistant Sub Inspector of Gwalior police attacked by a band of goons over old enmity. He has sustained bullet injury and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Fortunately, the bullet grazed his waist and did not cause severe damage.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Gwalior city.

Police recorded his statement and registered a case of attempted murder. The accused are on the run and efforts are underway to nab them.

According to information, ASI Brijesh Yadav went to visit a temple on Sunday. The temple was near his house so he went there by foot. When he was on his way to the temple, he was encountered by the accused, identified as Chetan Pandey, Priyanshu Dubey, Satyam Dubey and 5 of their friends. Here, they started abusing him and beating him. The attackers first hit him with baseball bat and iron rods. When Yadav protested, one of the goons took out a pistol and shot him in the waist.

Seeing the fight, some bystanders interrupted and stopped the fight. They then called up the police who came to the spot quickly. Yadav was sent to the district hospital where is treatment is underway.

Shot due to old enmity

According to information, a few days ago, the son of ASI Yadav was bitten by a street dog. Enraged by the incident, the ASI retaliated by beating the dog. Chetan and Priyanshu, two neighbors, intervened and tried to stop him, leading to a heated argument. Since then, tensions between the ASI and the two men have escalated.

Following the altercation, the rivalry continued to brew.

