Shocker! Body Of Missing 20-Year-Old College Student Found In Jabalpur Pond; Family Suspects Murder

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 20-year-old college student was found floating in a pond in MP's Jabalpur rural. The deceased was reported missing on October 1. The incident occurred in the Thua Padariya village of Jabalpur rural.

The student's floating body was discovered by some passing by villagers. They informed the police, who reached the spot and fished out the body. The body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

According to information, the victim, identified as 20-year-old Arun Singh Lodhi, was a BA student at the Pragya Dham College of Katangi. On October 1, Lodhi went on a walk—like he used to do every day—but he did not come back. Panicking, Lodhi's family ventured out to look for him but could not find him. Later, they filed a missing persons complaint at the Katangi police station.

Eight days after the family lodged the complaint, some villagers passing by a pond near the village reported foul smells coming from the pond. On this, they informed the police who reached the spot. Here, they found the floating body of Lodhi. Police, along with the villagers, fished out the body and sent it for a postmortem after getting it identified by the family.

Murder suspected

According to sources, the victim was last seen by villagers with two of his friends, namely Anand Thakur and Raghavendra Thakur. Moreover, when the police fished out the body, they could see injury and struggle marks on his body, indicating there is more to the case. The family has also alleged foul play and has suspected murder.