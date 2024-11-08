Shocker! Army Jawans Accuse Seniors Of Forcing Them To Wash Personal Cars, Walk Their Dogs & Serve As Waiters In Parties (WATCH)

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): An Army jawan has levelled serious allegations on his superiors in Madhya Pradesh's Datia. He has accused his seniors of making him and his peers perform household chores—like walking their dog, washing their personal cars, and even serving as waiters during private parties.

The victim Jawan has been identified as Harendra Yadav. He has served in 12 CSR battalion and claimed that he was wrongfully declared an 'absconder' by his bosses in 2023 when he raised objections against the alleged exploitation.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he said that the personal works allotted by their seniors obstructed them in serving the motherland. "We urge Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to please consider the matter as we are being exploited by our superiors."

Yadav, along with peer Shankar Singh, has also demanded that the government must assure them security and their jobs as the seniors threaten them to declare 'runaway'. "We request Defence Minister LG to promise us in writing that an investigation would be conducted."

They urged the government to probe the matter thoroughly and ensure justice for the affected soldiers.

According to information, the jawans took to media to share their griveances and the biased treatment they have to face by their seniors. The soldiers also revealed that any attempt to protest against these practices were met with harsh retaliation. Their bosses reportedly threatened to label them as deserters, and in some cases, soldiers were dismissed from service without formal notice.

Yadav, who has been serving in the 12 CSR Battalion in Jodhpur since 2015, claimed that when he raised concerns about the exploitation, he was wrongfully declared a "deserter" in January 2023. Despite his protests, he has not received any formal documentation regarding his dismissal.

Shankar Singh, stationed at the 57 WEU Battalion in Udhampur, also shared similar experiences. He expressed his fear of possible repercussions for speaking out but emphasized the importance of addressing the issue to prevent further exploitation of soldiers.