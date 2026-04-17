Shocker! Armed Miscreants Barge Into Bank In Singrauli In Broad Daylight, Loot Gold & Cash Worth ₹35 Lakh

Armed Miscreants Barge Into Bank In Broad Daylight, Loot Gold & Cash Worth ₹35 Lakh In Singrauli |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of daylight bank robbery was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district on Friday. As many as five armed miscreants barged in a bank and stole around ₹35 Lakh in cash.

According to information, the incident occurred at Bank of Maharashtra branch in Singrauli when the bank was functioning normally and several employees and customers were present inside.

One of the accused was wearing a helmet while the remaining 4 were armed with weapons.

The group stormed into the bank and held around a dozen bank employees hostage at gunpoint. They threatened the staff and carried out the robbery without facing any resistance.

Gold and cash looted

The accused looted cash worth around ₹14 lakh from the previous day’s collection, along with the cash of the current day and also took gold from the bank locker or counter area. The total amount of loot is estimated to be around ₹35 lakh.

It has also been reported that there was no security guard deployed at the bank at the time of the incident. This serious lapse in security is being seen as a major negligence, which may have helped the criminals execute the robbery so easily.

After receiving information about the incident, Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri immediately ordered a high alert across the district.

Police set up strict checking points in and around the city and across the district to prevent the accused from escaping. Vehicles and motorcycles passing through key routes are being checked thoroughly.

The SP also formed 5 special police teams to investigate the case and track down the accused, who reportedly fled the scene on motorcycles after committing the robbery.

Police are also scanning CCTV footage from the bank and surrounding areas to identify the accused.

A forensic team was also called to the spot. Officials have assured that the accused will be arrested soon.