MP News: 64-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹98K Outside Bank In Jabalpur; Cash Swapped With Paper Scraps

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 64-year-old man was cheated of Rs 98,000 after two men swapped his cash with paper scraps near a bank in the Suhagi area under Adhartal police station limits.

Gurudutt Kewat, a resident of Suhari, visited a bank branch on Tuesday afternoon to withdraw money. As he looked for help filling out the withdrawal form, a young man in a yellow shirt offered assistance while another man stood nearby.

Offered favour, decamped with money

Kewat handed over his passbook and form to the man, who filled it out and returned it. After withdrawing Rs 98,000, the two men accompanied him outside the bank. They then told him to quickly put the money into his bag. During this, they replaced the cash bundle with paper scraps placed between two genuine Rs 500 notes.

Unaware of the swap, Kewat went home in an auto-rickshaw. At 5 pm, when he took out the money to give to his son, Shiva Kewat, he found that only Rs 1,000 was genuine.

Shiva Kewat took his father to Adhartal Police Station and lodged a complaint. Station in-charge Praveen Kumre and his team examined the bank’s CCTV footage, which showed the two suspects following and speaking to the victim.

Police said both suspects are from Jabalpur and have been identified. Two teams have been formed to arrest them, and arrests are expected soon.