SHO Injured In Axe Attack During Protest Over Alleged Encroachment In MP's Sidhi | Representative Image

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A simmering dispute over alleged encroachment on a government pathway erupted into violence in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Monday, leaving a station house officer seriously injured after he was allegedly attacked by villagers while attempting to defuse a protest.

The incident occurred in Patpara village under Kamarji police station limits, where residents had blocked a public road demanding action against what they claimed was an illegal occupation of a government route.

The dispute had reportedly been pending before revenue authorities for some time, with repeated complaints yielding no resolution.

As tensions mounted, Kamarji SHO Indraj Singh arrived at the scene with a police team to persuade protesters to lift the blockade and restore normal movement. However, the situation quickly spiralled out of control.

According to police, a group of individuals allegedly attacked the officer with an axe and a sickle during the confrontation. Singh suffered severe head injuries and collapsed on the spot.

He was rushed to the District Hospital in Sidhi through the Dial-112 emergency service.

Following the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vikas Kumar Anand, along with officers and personnel from five police stations, rushed to Patpara village, dispersed the crowd, cleared the blockade and restored order. Several persons were detained during the operation.

Police have named five accused -- Dinesh Patel alias Gunthi, Sunil Patel, Vinay Patel, Pritam Patel and Ritesh alias Sintu Patel -- in the FIR.

They face charges related to attacking public servants, obstructing government work and assaulting the police team.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kori termed the assault on the SHO a grave attack on law enforcement personnel performing official duty.

"Immediately after receiving information, forces from multiple police stations were mobilised and sent to the spot. A thorough investigation is underway, and no accused will be spared," Kori said. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent any further tension