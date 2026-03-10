MP News: Violent Land & Sand Mining Dispute Erupts In Chhatarpur, Several Injured |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fierce dispute broke out between two parties over land and illegal sand mining in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded in Harpura village of Bihta Panchayat, under the Ishanagar police station area of ​​the district.

Dispute erupted over illegal sand mining

According to reports, a dispute brewed in Harpura village for a long time over illegal sand mining.

An altercation broke out between two Yadav groups over this issue. The dispute quickly escalated, and members of both groups attacked each other.

Attacked with sticks, rods, axes, and sharp weapons

According to reports, attackers launched a barrage of attacks with sticks and axes, leaving several people seriously injured.

Other family members rushed to intervene, but they were attacked too, leaving several people bleeding.

Situation of tension and conflict

Following the incident, a tense atmosphere prevailed in the village. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and immediately rushed the injured to the hospital. Police have registered a case against both parties and initiated an investigation.

FIR filed against 12 people

Ishanagar police station confirmed the incident and said that a fight broke out between two groups in Harpura village of Bihta Panchayat, in which more than a dozen people from both sides were injured.

The injured were sent to a local hospital for first aid, while the seriously injured were referred to the district hospital.

Case registered

Based on complaints from both parties, police have registered cases under sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 296(B), 118(1), and 351(2) of the IPC.

A total of 24 people, including 12 from each side, have been charged. Police say that further action will be taken based on the doctor's report and investigation. Currently, the police are monitoring the situation in the village.