MP News: 60-Year-Old Attacked By Drunk Driver While Rushing Ailing Son-In-Law To Hospital |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man was killed after being attacked with an iron rod while trying to clear a traffic jam in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh on Monday.

According to reports, 60-year-old Bhagwan Singh, a resident of Sirangi in the Khujner police station area, was travelling by car to Jhalawar, Rajasthan, to get his 45-year-old son-in-law, Manohar Singh, treated.

Manohar Singh had a serious respiratory condition and was being taken to a larger hospital after treatment in Rajgarh failed to improve. When they reached the Khilchipur bus stand at around 12:22 pm, they got stuck in a massive traffic jam on City Portion Road.

Attacked while clearing traffic

The cause of the traffic jam was a speeding pickup truck that had hit several vehicles near Harijan Mohalla. This had led to a dispute and a complete halt in traffic.

To get his son-in-law to the hospital on time, Bhagwan Singh got out of the car and tried to calm the situation and clear the traffic jam. He asked the pickup driver to move the vehicle.

Then, Kailash Tanwar, a 26-year-old drunk pickup driver from Rajpur, attacked Bhagwan Singh with a heavy iron rod on his head.

Concealed injury & drove 50 km

Despite sustaining a serious head injury, Bhagwan Singh reportedly tied a towel around his head and returned to the car without informing his family about the severity of the injury, determined to continue the journey for his son-in-law’s treatment.

After travelling nearly 50 kilometres, his condition worsened as bleeding intensified.

The family rushed him to Iklera Hospital in Rajasthan, from where he was referred to a hospital in Jhalawar. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Accused Arrested Based on CCTV Footage

Following a complaint from the family, the police took action based on CCTV footage and photographs of the scene.

Khilchipur TI confirmed that 26-year-old Kailash Tanwar, was arrested near Prempura. The post-mortem was conducted at Khilchipur Hospital on Tuesday morning and the body was handed over to the family.