MP News: Half Dozen Injured After 50-Year-Old Tree Falls On Busy Road In Gwalior; 17-Year-Old Girl Critical

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Half dozen people were injured when a large tree suddenly fell on people passing through a road in Gwalior on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon and caused panic in the area as pedestrians and two-wheeler riders were hit by the falling tree.

Among the injured, a 17-year-old girl is said to be in critical condition.

According to information, the accident happened around 2 pm in the Horawali area under the Murar Police Station limits. Several people were walking or riding their two-wheelers on the road when the old tree suddenly collapsed and fell onto the road.

Locals said the tree was nearly 50 years old.

Officials and residents said that the tree had been damaged by termites for a long time. Because of this, its roots had become weak. On Tuesday afternoon, the weak tree could not support its weight and suddenly fell onto the busy road, injuring people who were passing by at that moment.

Soon after the accident, there was chaos at the spot. People nearby rushed to help the injured. Some army personnel who were passing through the area also immediately joined the rescue efforts. With the help of local residents and the army personnel, the injured people were quickly taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

One of the seriously injured victims has been identified as 17-year-old Tanishka Kushwaha. She suffered a serious head injury in the accident. Tanishka is a student and is currently studying in Class 7. She was admitted to the ICU of Metro Hospital for treatment.

Doctors treating her said that her condition remains critical and she is under close medical observation. Other injured people are also receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

Local residents said that many old trees in the area are in weak condition and may fall anytime, especially during strong winds or storms. After the incident, people demanded that authorities inspect old trees in the area and remove dangerous ones to prevent such accidents in the future.