Shivraj Govt Doubles Journos’ Samman Nidhi To Form Committee To Frame Journalists' Protection Law | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to double the ‘Samman Nidhi’ of the journalists and set up a state media centre in Bhopal.

The Samman Nidhi (honorarium) being paid to senior journalists above 60 years of age will be enhanced from the current Rs 10,000 per month to Rs 20,000, while in the event of a journalist's death, the spouse will get Rs 8 lakh as assistance, said CM while addressing a 'patrakar samagam' (journalists' gathering) here on Thursday.

The CM said that a committee will be set up as part of efforts to frame a journalists' protection law in Madhya Pradesh. "A committee of senior journalists will be constituted to give recommendations to frame the state's Journalist Protection Act," said Chouhan.

The CM also said a new 'Patrakar Bhawan' will be built in place of the old demolished building.The existing patrakar Bhawan in Malviya Nagar is in bad condition.

On the same site the state media centre will be developed, which will have a modern convention centre, library and canteen. The CM also announced that the state government will allocate land for the journalists to construct their houses.

"Accredited journalists can avail loan of Rs 30 lakh instead of 25 lakh at present for construction of their house. The state government will pay the additional 27 per cent cost of premium for the journalist health insurance scheme this year while it will pay full premium for journalists and their spouses aged 65 and above," he told the gathering.

The assistance given to journalists for the treatment of normal diseases has been raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 and for serious ailments from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, he said. The state government will pay the 5% interest on the loans taken for the children's education, for five years.