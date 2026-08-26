Shivpuri Woman Throws Boiling Water On Husband Over Electric Scooter Charging Dispute | AI Generated Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly threw boiling water on her husband, leaving him with burns, after a domestic dispute over charging an electric scooter in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

According to information, the incident occurred under the Dehat police station limits in Shivpuri’s Badapura area.

The man suffered burn injuries to his face, stomach and back and was admitted to the district hospital.

The injured man was identified as Kapil Jatav, a resident of Badapura. Kapil and his wife, Sona alias Soni Jatav, had been arguing over charging his electric scooter for a long time.

A dispute reportedly took place between them over the same issue the previous evening.

The argument allegedly started again at around 7 am the following day. During the dispute, Sona allegedly began abusing Kapil. When he asked her to stop, the situation escalated.

It is alleged that Sona, who was holding hot water at the time, threw it on Kapil during the altercation.

The water struck his face, stomach and back, causing serious burns. Blisters appeared on the affected areas shortly after the incident.

Kapil’s family members immediately rushed him to Shivpuri District Hospital, where doctors began his treatment and admitted him for further medical care. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

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Police launch probe

Kapil reportedly said that the dispute began over charging his electric scooter. Police were informed about the incident and started an investigation based on the complaint.

Investigators are trying to establish the exact sequence of events and the reason behind the argument.

Statements from the couple, their family members and others who may have witnessed the incident are being recorded.

Police said the complete circumstances of the case would become clear after the investigation.

Further legal action will be taken based on the evidence and statements collected during the inquiry.