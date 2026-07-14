Shocking! Woman Catches Husband With Girlfriend At Hotel In MP's Rewa, Slaps Him Publicly | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly caught her husband with another woman at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

The incident took place at Pangat Hotel near the New Bus Stand on Sunday and was captured on video, which is now circulating widely on social media.

In the video, Ranu can be seen repeatedly knocking on the hotel room door. As soon as the door opens, she enters the room and slaps her husband while asking, "Have you divorced me?" She then asks the young woman who she is.

She continued shouting at him and abusive him. The other woman can also be heard asking the man about who she is, she explains that the man told her that he is unmarried.

The man, meanwhile, claimed that the woman had forced him to come to the hotel.

Watch the VIDEO below :

A high-voltage drama erupts in a #Rewa hotel #MadhyaPradesh over a marital dispute, with the wife claiming to have caught her husband with another woman.



A woman chased him 70 kilometers to the hotel, sparking a commotion from the hotel to the police station.



The case is being… pic.twitter.com/7U83RZODy9 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 14, 2026

According to reports, the woman, Ranu Pandey, and her husband, Prakash Singh Chauhan, are residents of Sidhi district. The couple had a court marriage on July 3, 2025. However, Prakash now wants a divorce.

Ranu said one of her friends informed her that her husband was staying at the hotel. After searching for nearly two hours, she reached Room No. 108. When the door was opened, she found her husband inside with another woman. She then entered the room and started slapping him.

The woman reportedly claimed that she was married to Prakash. However, she later accused him of hiding the fact that he was already married. She said he had told her that he was unmarried.

According to reports, the hotel room had been booked under the name Akash Singh Chauhan. A fake Aadhaar card was allegedly submitted for the woman staying with him, with her surname also changed.

MP के रीवा में होटल के कमरे में प्रेमिका संग पकड़े गए पति पर टूटी पत्नी! दनादन थप्पड़ बरसाते हुए घसीटकर थाने ले गई.



विवाद के बाद पति बोला- "मुझे तलाक चाहिए, इसी से शादी करूंगा"



पत्नी बोली- "शादी की है, ऐसे नहीं छोडूंगी, तलाक़ नहीं मिलेगा!" pic.twitter.com/lRMfLfnKrA — Delhi Patrika (@PatrikaDelhi) July 13, 2026

The argument later continued outside the hotel. Ranu allegedly brought her husband out, slapped him several times and took him to Civil Lines Police Station in an auto.

Ranu said that if Prakash wanted a divorce, he should not have married her. She alleged that he had been secretly dating another woman and had been avoiding her for the past six months.

मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा शहर में, महिला ने अपने पति को एक लड़की के साथ होटल में पकड़ा उसके बाद हंगामा हो गया! pic.twitter.com/9yClEPEe3a — Hindustan Ki Army (Fan) 🚩 (@HindustanKiArmy) July 13, 2026

Prakash, on the other hand, said marrying Ranu was the biggest mistake of his life. He said he no longer wanted to continue the relationship and wanted to start a new life with his new partner.

Civil Lines police said both sides were brought to the police station after receiving information about the dispute. Officials said further action will be taken after receiving a written complaint and completing the investigation.