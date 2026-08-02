Estranged Wife Survives 50-Foot Fall, Husband Arrested For Attempted Murder In MP's Rewa | Representative image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly attempted to murder his estranged wife by throwing her from a 50-foot bridge into a gorge and then repeatedly attacking her with a beer can after she survived.

The incident took place on the evening of July 31 in Sohagi police station limits of Rewa district.

The woman suffered severe injuries, including deep wounds on her neck and body, requiring around 25 stitches. She is undergoing treatment.

Sohagi police station in-charge Kamlesh Sahu said the victim, Sanya Kol of Shankargarh, had married the suspect, Satish Darzi, in a love marriage in 2022.

Their son was born in 2023, but frequent marital disputes led the woman to live separately from her husband in 2024.

Recently returned from Punjab, Sanya had come to meet her son before leaving again. Satish offered to drop her to Prayagraj.

Instead, he allegedly took her to Naina River bridge with the help of his friend Deepak Singh, where they allegedly pushed her off the bridge. When she survived, Satish climbed down and allegedly attacked her with a beer can.

Hearing her screams, villagers rushed to the spot, rescued her, and caught the two suspects before handing them over to police.