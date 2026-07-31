Fake Cops Busted In Bhopal: HR Employee, Law Student Held For Extorting Motorists | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two youths for allegedly impersonating police personnel and extorting money from commuters by threatening them with action for traffic violations.

The suspects, an IT company HR employee and an LLB student, were caught red-handed while conducting fake helmet checks at Shahpura Square on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

Police said they received information at 9.30 pm that two men in civil clothes were stopping vehicles and introducing themselves as policemen. A police team reached the spot and detained them.

During questioning, the duo initially claimed to be personnel posted at Kohefiza police station.

However, verification revealed that they were not police officials. They were identified as Aman Khan, an HR employee at a private IT company in MP Nagar, and Kartik Mishra, an LLB student.

Police recovered a fake pistol from Aman Khan's possession. The weapon was seized and a case was registered against both suspects under relevant sections.

Locals present at the spot had recorded videos of the incident, in which they questioned the duo about their police identity cards and posting details. Some also pointed out that they were riding without helmets while stopping others.

Police station in-charge Santosh Makram said that during the preliminary investigation, officials found that the suspects allegedly targeted riders without helmets, threatened them with police action and demanded cash instead of issuing legal challans.

Makram further said that after their arrest, the suspects claimed they were only "pranking". Police officials rejected the claim, stating that no evidence of any video shoot or social media activity was found.

He added that officials were checking their criminal records, as Aman Khan already has a case of assault registered against him.