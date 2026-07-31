Bhopal's 4-Day Kanwar Yatra Begins, Devotees To Bring Narmada Water For Lord Shiva

Bhopal's Four-Day Kanwar Yatra Begins, Devotees To Bring Narmada Water For Lord Shiva | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A grand four-day 'Kanwar Yatra' is being organised in Bhopal from July 31 to August 3. Under the aegis of the 'Om Shiv Seva Bhakt Mandal,' a large number of Shiva devotees will travel from Bhopal to Narmadapuram to fetch the holy water of the Narmada River and perform the 'Jalabhishek' (ritual bathing with water) for Lord Bholenath.

According to the organisers, the group of devotees will depart from Bhopal for Narmadapuram at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 31.

Main Events

July 31-- Departure from Bhopal to Narmadapuram; commencement of the foot pilgrimage carrying Narmada water.

July 31 to August 3 -- Holy Kanwar foot pilgrimage from Budhni Ghat to Bhopal.

August 3 -- Procession from Shri Pipleshwar Mahadev Temple; grand ritual bathing of Baba Bateshwar Mahadev; conclusion at Bade Wale Mahadev Mandir, Kayasthpura.

They will return to Bhopal on foot, carrying the holy water from the banks of the Narmada. Throughout the journey, the atmosphere will be filled with devotion, resonating with chants of "Har-Har Mahadev" and "Bol Bam."

The main event of the pilgrimage will take place on Monday, August 3. On this day, a grand procession will be taken out from the ancient Shri Pipleshwar Mahadev Temple at Patra Pul.

Passing through various routes in the capital, the procession will reach the revered Baba Bateshwar Mahadev Temple, where devotees will perform a grand ritual bathing of Lord Shiva using the holy Narmada water.

The event will conclude at the 'Bade Wale Mahadev Mandir' in Kayasthpura.

The organisers stated that the entire event will be marked by a devotional atmosphere created through 'Maha-Aarti,' Shiva hymns, and the chanting of the mantra "Om Namah Shivay."

The Om Shiv Seva Bhakt Mandal has appealed to all Shiva devotees in Bhopal to participate in the Kanwar Yatra and the procession in large numbers to earn spiritual merit.