32-Year-Old Woman Music Teacher Killed As Dumper Hits Bike; Brother Injured In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old music teacher was killed after a dumper hit the motorcycle she was riding on in the Kajlikheda area on Wednesday evening. Her brother, who was riding the motorcycle, sustained injuries in the accident.

According to reports, the deceased, Vaishali Sharma, a resident of Vandana Homes on Kolar Road, worked as a music instructor. She had left home with her brother, Vaibhav, to refill a domestic LPG cylinder at a gas agency on Kolar Road.

Vaishali was riding pillion while holding the cylinder. Near a play school at Bairagarh-Chichli, the dumper driver allegedly reversed the vehicle at high speed and hit the motorcycle before the siblings could take a turn towards the opposite lane.

Vaishali fell with the gas cylinder on top of her. She was then run over by the dumper's wheel, leaving her critically injured. She was rushed to a hospital on Kolar Road, where doctors declared her dead.

The dumper driver fled after abandoning the vehicle. Police have seized the dumper and launched a search for the absconding driver.