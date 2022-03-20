Shivpuri: Woman molested by cousins; dragged on road

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly molested by her cousins, beaten up and dragged on the road in Narwar town, Shivpuri district on Saturday, the police said.

According to reports, the victim was going to a forest area for goat grazing on Saturday. On the way, she met with her cousins Ramesh Kushwaha and Jitendra Kushwaha.

Both of them misbehaved with the woman and tore up her clothes. According to the victim, when she protested the accused beat her up with sticks and shoes.

Following the incident, she was going to the police station to register a complaint against the accused. In the meantime, Jitendra and her mother came on the way and they tried to stop her from going to the police station. When she did not stop they beat her again and dragged on the road.

Narwar police station in-charge said that on the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case against the accused and arrested them. Further investigation into the matter was on.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 01:03 PM IST