Watch video: Crocodile caught, paraded in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Locals caught and paraded a crocodile in Sankeshwar village, Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday night.

According to reports, the crocodile somehow entered the village during the night and it was crawling on the village road. A few youths of the village spotted the crocodile, caught it and tied it with a rope.

The youths also paraded the crocodile in the village. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Following the instruction of elderly persons of the village, the youths put the crocodile in a water tank and informed the forest department. Acting on the information, the rescue team of the department rushed to the spot and rescued the crocodile from there.

It is said that Sankeshwar village is situated on the banks of Sindh river. Probably the crocodile came out of the river and entered the village.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:51 PM IST