Shivpuri: Man abandons wife for failing to give birth to a son

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A man has abandoned his wife along with three daughters for failing to give birth to a son in the city.

According to reports, Golu Jatav, a resident of Akajhiri village, tied the knot with Basanti in 2006. After marriage, he has three daughters. But he wanted a son and when his want was not fulfilled, he started beating his wife.

Basanti said that Golu wanted a son and because of his desire, she had three daughters. But after the third daughter, the behavior of Golu had completely changed. After having the third daughter, Golu started beating her and her daughters.

She further said that when she tried to talk to him, he used to say that if she cannot give him the happiness of a son, then why would he keep her.

Basanti claimed that Golu wanted to marry a woman who was already in contact with him and her in-laws were also supporting him.

Following the incident, Basanti had reached the collectorate and pleaded for justice.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 05:34 PM IST