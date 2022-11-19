Shivpuri: Specially abled man gets job after he approaches SP

253268244014102

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel opened the gateway to employment for a specially-abled man who is devoid of both the hands but skilful enough to execute any task that requires the use of hands.

Talking to media, the police officials stated that the specially-abled man Lalli Batham, resident of Ludhavali locality had approached SP Chandel at his office on Saturday, demanding employment.

The officials added that Shivpuri collector Akshay Kumar Singh was also present at SP’s office. Batham introduced himself to the duo and informed them that despite his disability, he was capable of executing any task that required use of hands. He also stated that he visited SP’s office on a bicycle.

To their surprise, Batham used both his legs to write his name on a slip. He also told them that he was a second year BA student who wrote exam in a similar manner.

SP Chandel then offered him a job as an employee of petrol pump owned by the police department. Collector Singh assured of medical help to Batham from Red Cross Society.