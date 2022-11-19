Gwalior: 10-year-old raped, mouth stuffed with cloth to suppress screams

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gola ka Mandir police station staff have registered a case against a man on charges of raping a 10-year-old girl who resides in his neighbourhood, the police said on Saturday.

The police added that the accused stuffed a cloth into minor girl’s mouth to suppress her screams while raping her.

City Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena told the media that the survivor was a student of Class 6. Survivor’s mother told the police that the incident took place on Friday noon when she had left for work, while her daughter was alone in the room in their rented accommodation.

Afetr she left for work, accused Munna Kushwaha asked to come out of the room on pretext of giving her a chocolate. When the survivor came out, Kushwaha allegedly dragged her into his room, during which she screamed. To muffle her screams, Kushwaha allegedly stuffed a cloth into her mouth and raped her.

Survivor’s mother further stated that when she got back home in the evening, her daughter narrated ordeal to her, after which a complaint was registered against the accused.

The accused is on the run. A police team has been sent to Bhind, which is Kushwaha’s native town, said CSP Meena.

