Shivpuri Man Sacrifices Life To Save Daughter And Son-In-Law From Speeding Container -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A heartbreaking road accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, where a man sacrificed his own life to save his daughter and son-in-law from a speeding container truck.

The tragic incident happened near Annapurna Hotel on National Highway-46 under the Kolaras police station area.

A CCTV video of the incident has also surfaced, capturing the entire tragedy.

CCTV footage:

#WATCH | Man Sacrifices Life To Save Daughter And Son-In-law From Speeding Container In MP's Shivpuri; CCTV Footage Surfaces #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/iOMB3FOTYy — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 18, 2026

The CCTV footage clearly shows a speeding truck running over the man at the turning. Additionally, the truck did not stop even after the accident and moved forward.

It is also visible that as soon as the container approached them, Hakim Singh quickly pushed his son, daughter and son-in-law away from the vehicle, saving their lives.

However, while trying to rescue his family, Hakim Singh himself came under the container and died on the spot.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Hakim Singh, a resident of Chandauriya village. He worked at Annapurna Hotel located on NH-46 in Kolaras.

His son-in-law, Hoshiyar Parihar, works in Indore and had come to the village with his wife and daughter during leave.

As he was returning to Indore, Hakim Singh had brought the family to the roadside near the hotel to help them board a bus.

At the time of the incident, Hakim Singh, his son Raj, daughter, son-in-law Hoshiyar Parihar and his granddaughter were waiting near the road.

Meanwhile, a bus slowed down while taking a turn towards Kolaras town. A speeding container coming from behind went out of control while trying to avoid hitting the bus and moved towards the family standing on the roadside.

The incident left people at the scene shocked, as the man lost his life in front of his family while saving them from the accident.