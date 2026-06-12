Shivpuri Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, Attempts Suicide During Police Transfer | FPJ

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident occurred when a young man allegedly slit his girlfriend’s throat and then attempted to take his own life while being brought back to Shivpuri from Gujarat by police.

According to police, Santosh Jatav and Rajni Dhakad, residents of Piparsama village in Shivpuri district, had been in a relationship for a long time. The couple ran away from home on June 7, after which their families filed missing persons reports.

Using technical evidence, a Shivpuri police team traced the couple to Rajkot, Gujarat, and recovered them on June 11 from a workers’ hut in the Sampar area. Police, along with Rajni’s brother, were bringing them back to Shivpuri.

Due to travel fatigue, the team stopped for the night at a hotel on the Udaipur Highway in Gandhinagar district.

Around six people, including police personnel, the couple, and Rajni’s brother, were sleeping in the same room.

At around 2–2:30 am, people in the room woke up after hearing screams. They found Rajni bleeding heavily while sitting in Santosh’s lap.

Santosh had allegedly slit her throat with a knife and was also attempting to cut his own throat.

Police immediately intervened, seized the knife, and rushed both to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

Doctors declared Rajni dead on arrival, while Santosh was admitted to the ICU and remains under treatment.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Chhiloda Police Station in Gujarat. A case has been registered, and Gujarat Police is investigating the matter.

The incident has raised serious questions about police custody and security procedures.

Police said Santosh had been searched before the journey and no sharp object was found on him.

However, no female police officer was present, so Rajni was not searched. Investigators are now trying to determine how the knife reached Santosh.