Shivpuri Liquor Shop Protest Turns Violent As Women Attack Police, Excise Officials With Stones, Sticks For Not Taking Action| VIDEO

Shivpuri Liquor Shop Protest Turns Violent As Women Attack Police, Excise Officials With Stones, Sticks | VIDEO |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The major protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri liquor shop protest turned violent on Saturday, in which police and Excise Department officials were attacked with stone sand sticks. Hundreds of women gathered in Amola village to demand the closure of a government liquor shop. The women's protest in Shivpuri began peacefully, however, when the police tried to take charge of the matter, protesters turned angry and violent.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, which shows the angry villagers chasing the officials away and even attacking them with stones and sticks.

Shivpuri में शराब बंद कराने उतरीं महिलाएं, पुलिस-आबकारी टीम को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा, Video Viral



मध्य प्रदेश के शिवपुरी जिले के अमोला गांव में शराब दुकान हटाने की मांग को लेकर महिलाओं का गुस्सा सड़कों पर फूट पड़ा। स्कूल, अस्पताल और हनुमान मंदिर के पास संचालित शासकीय शराब दुकान को… pic.twitter.com/izV6iyI4n3 — Bansal News Official (@BansalNews_) September 12, 2026

The women reached the Amola village liquor shop and demanded its immediate removal. Local residents said the liquor shop is located near a school, hospital and Hanuman temple. They claimed that the shop has been a problem for people in the area for the past three years.

Shivpuri women protestors made several complaints

Residents said they had repeatedly complained to government officials about the liquor shop but their demands were not addressed. The latest Madhya Pradesh liquor shop protest was organised to put pressure on the authorities to take action.

The situation became tense after a police and Excise Department team reached the spot to control the crowd. Police reportedly used a mild lathi-charge after the protesters refused to leave the area.

The action allegedly angered the women. Some protesters picked up sticks and attacked police and Excise Department officials. The Shivpuri women clash with police created panic at the spot, with officials seen running away to protect themselves.

Shivpuri anti-liquor protest video goes viral

A viral video of the Shivpuri protest has also attracted widespread attention on social media. The video reportedly shows police personnel running away as protesters chase them.

The authorities have not yet released complete details about the Shivpuri liquor shop protest. It is also not clear whether any arrests have been made.

Officials are expected to investigate the clash and examine the residents’ complaints about the liquor shop. Local people continue to demand the removal of the shop from the area.