MP’s Sagar Cracks Down On Banda Illicit Liquor Case Suspect, Reclaims 4.79 Hectares Of Government Land | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagar district administration on Friday took action in Simariya Uvari village (Shahgarh) and freed 4.79 hectares of government land that was occupied by Chandrabhan Rajput, a suspect in the Banda illicit liquor case.

The administration followed instructions given by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to deal sternly with the suspects in the Sagar spurious liquor case and adopt a zero-tolerance policy.

Crops sown on the village kotwar's land were also destroyed. Investigation revealed that Chandrabhan Rajput had illegally occupied government land designated for the village kotwar in Simariya Uvari village.

He was cultivating crops on two plots measuring 4.56 hectares and 0.23 hectares (totalling 4.79 hectares).

A joint team from revenue and police departments cleared the encroachment, destroyed the illegally sown crops and took the land back into government possession.

Bulldozer against Saurabh Dhaba

The administration also bulldozed Saurabh Hotel, Saurabh Dhaba, which had illegally occupied government land along National Highway-44 (NH-44).

The encroachment was removed, reclaiming government land worth crores of rupees.

Major action

An encroachment removal drive was conducted from Bandra to Malthon Toll. A joint team of revenue and police officials arrived at the site and razed the illegal extension of the dhaba.

The operator had encroached upon valuable government land adjacent to the highway under the guise of his private property.

All illegal dhabas (roadside eateries), shacks and permanent structures occupying government land along the highway are being identified and removed.