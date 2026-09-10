Bhopal This Weekend: From Shiv Mohan Yadav's Stand Up Comedy To Flea Carnival, 7 Events To Check Out

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From laughter and ideas to food, workshops and festive celebrations, Bhopal is gearing up for a packed weekend. With comedy shows, a TEDx event, creative workshops, the Downtown Carnival and special buffet experiences lined up across the city, residents have plenty to choose from. Whether you’re looking to unwind, learn something new, catch a live performance or simply spend the weekend with friends and family, the city’s event calendar promises something for everyone.

1. Imperfectly yours by Naman Jain

Get ready to laugh till your stomach hurts! Catch Naman Jain live in Bhopal this weekend. With his razor sharp wit, observational humour, and uncanny ability to turn your boring weekend into a humourous one.

Date: 12 September 2026

Venue: Toat and bliss, Bhopal

2. Meaningless ft. Shiv Mohan Yadav

Comedy enthusiasts in the city have another reason to step out as stand-up comedian Shiv Mohan Yadav brings his comedy special ‘Meaningless’ to the stage. The show promises an evening of observational humour, everyday anecdotes and punchlines, offering audiences a chance to unwind with a dose of live comedy.

Date: 12 September 2026

Venue: Toat and bliss, Bhopal

3. TEDxShahpura

Bhopal is set to host the second edition of TEDxShahpura Lake on September 12, bringing together speakers from diverse fields to share ideas, experiences and perspectives under the theme ‘After the Beginning’.

Date: 12 September 2026

Venue: Hotel Courtyard Marriott, Bhopal

4. Downtowwn Flea Carnival

Bhopal gear up for a weekend of shopping, food and local finds as the Downtown Flea Carnival comes to the city. The flea market is expected to bring together stalls featuring fashion, handicrafts, food and other unique products, offering visitors an opportunity to browse local and curated merchandise in a lively marketplace setting.

Date: 12 and 13 September 2026

Venue: Bhopal Haat, Near DB Mall

5. Sundowner DJ Party- Downtowwn Carnival

The Downtown Flea Carnival also brings a Sundowner Party to Bhopal Haat on September 12 and 13. Promising an evening of music, food, drinks and open-air entertainment, the carnival is expected to offer visitors a lively weekend experience, with passes priced at ₹100.

Date: 12 and 13 September 2026

Venue: Bhopal Haat, traditional market

6. Perfumery Workshop

Looking for a creative way to spend your weekend? Bhopal is hosting a hands-on perfumery workshop where participants can learn the basics of fragrance blending and create their own signature scent from scratch.

Date: 13 September 2026

Venue: Cafe Coffee Day, Arera Colony, Bhopal

7. Weekend Dinner Buffet | Zing by Hyatt Place

Looking to make your weekend dinner a little more indulgent? Zing by Hyatt Place in Bhopal is hosting a special weekend dinner buffet featuring a spread of Indian, Asian and Continental flavours, along with starters, mains and desserts.

Date: 12 and 13 September 2026

Venue: Bansal Plaza, Bhopal