Shiv Mahapuran Katha: Traffic Diversion To Remain In City Till June 14

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic will remain diverted in the city till June 14, in the wake of Shiv Mahapuran Katha, to be narrated by religious preacher Pt Pradeep Mishra. The event will continue till June 14 in Karond area of Bhopal behind People’s Mall. The diversion route is as follows:

The commute of all heavy vehicles will remain prohibited from Gandhi Nagar tri-junction till People’s Mall and from Chaupada Kalan Square till People’s Mall, till June 14.

The traffic police will divert traffic, as per need of the commuters heading towards Bhanpur Rotary from Best Price tri-junction and vice-versa.

Commuters going towards Karond and Gandhi Nagar from Ayodhya bypass will be able to take the new bypass constructed from Bhanpur Square.

Those heading towards Ayodhya bypass from Gandhi Nagar will be able to pass through Abbas Nagar, Meena Square and Lambakheda bypass square to reach their destination. Buses arriving in the city from Vidisha will be able to pass through Patel Nagar, ISBT and will have to halt at Halalpur bus stand only. The same rule will stand for buses arriving from Sehore.