Sheopur Viral Video: Woman Cook Beats School Principal With Slippers After He Complains About Food

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman cook allegedly beat a school principal with chappals following a dispute over the food served to students at a government school in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place at the Government Middle School on Kila Road in Sheopur on Saturday morning. A Sheopur viral video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, showing a heated argument inside the school premises.

In the Sheopur school fight video, the woman can be seen chasing the principal and hitting him with slaps and slippers. A large crowd of local residents and people from the school premises had gathered around, with some trying to stop the fight while others stood by and watched. The incident has now become a viral video from Madhya Pradesh, while police are investigating the matter.

Watch the VIRAL VIDEO below :

Woman Cook beats school principal with 'chappal' after he complains about 'poor taste' in #MadhyaPradesh's #Sheopur pic.twitter.com/bhJNDcdC4q — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 12, 2026

According to the complaint filed by school principal Kamaljeet Singh Sisodia, the incident took place around 8 am when painting work was being carried out at the school. Workers had been called to complete the work.

The principal said that school cook Nasir Bano was present at the school with her husband, Ismail, at the time. He told police that he had informed Nasir Bano that students did not like the food prepared by her. He also mentioned that a written complaint had been made against her in the department.

The principal alleged that this led to an argument between them. He claimed that Nasir Bano and her husband stopped the painting work and started abusing him. When he asked them not to use abusive language, the argument reportedly became more serious.

According to the complaint, Ismail allegedly held the principal while Nasir Bano hit him with the chappal she was carrying. The principal said that he suffered an injury to his back during the incident.

Other teachers and workers present at the school reportedly stepped in to stop the fight. Primary teachers Meenu Chaudhary, Nargis Ara and Manorama Gupta, along with painter Pritam, are said to have intervened and helped calm the situation.

The Sheopur school fight video has now surfaced on social media and shows an argument and a physical fight taking place inside the school premises. However, the allegations cannot be fully confirmed from the video alone.

Following the incident, the principal approached the Kotwali police station and submitted a complaint against Nasir Bano and her husband. Police have started investigating the matter.

The investigation will establish how the dispute started and whether the allegations of assault are correct.