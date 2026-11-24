Sheopur Sand Mafia: Five Arrested For Attacking Forest Department Team Over Illegal Sand Mining |

Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh: Five suspects have been arrested in connection with an attack on a Forest Department team in Sheopur. The incident took place on November 19, and police arrested the accused within three days of the attack. Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the assault and uncover the illegal sand trade network operating in the region.

The sand mafia in Madhya Pradesh's Chambal region continues to target government officials taking action against illegal sand mining. In the latest incident, members of the sand mafia allegedly attacked a Forest Department patrol team with sticks and clubs, injuring three forest personnel.

Sheopur Sand Mafia Blocks Forest Personnel's Way

According to reports, the incident took place on November 19, when a Forest Department team was patrolling the area. During the patrol, people allegedly linked to the Sheopur sand mafia blocked the forest personnel's way by placing a motorcycle across the road.

Before the forest staff could react, the attackers assaulted them with sticks. Three forest personnel, including forest guard Ramlakhan Gurjar, sustained injuries in the attack.

The accused also allegedly seized a tractor that had been confiscated by the Forest Department during its action against illegal sand mining in MP. They then fled from the spot with the vehicle.

मध्यप्रदेश में रेत माफिया लोग गजब के डेयरिंगबाज है जी क़सम से..श्योपुर में चंबल नदी के अवैध रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली को पकड़कर वन विभाग की टीम अधीक्षक कार्यालय लेकर आ रही थी, रास्ते में रेत माफियाओं ने अटैक कर दिया हमले में रक्षक रामलखन गुर्जर सहित दो लोग को गंभीर चोट आई है वन विभाग के SDO और रेंजर भी शामिल थे टीम में रेत माफिया ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली को छुड़ा कर ले गए, रास्ते भर रेत को गिराते हुए गए हालांकि ट्रैक्टर चालक को वन विभाग ने हिरासत में लिया है #SandMafia #Sheopur #Madhyapradesh — Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman_sunona) November 20, 2026

Five Arrested In Three Days; Police Intensify Action Against Sand Mafia

Following the attack on government officials, police launched an investigation to identify and arrest those involved. On the instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Moti-ur-Rehman, a special team was formed to nab the suspects.

Between November 20 and 22, Kotwali police conducted several raids and arrested five individuals in connection with the case. Police have also seized the motorcycle allegedly used to block the road during the attack. Further investigation is underway to identify other people connected to the incident and determine the extent of the illegal sand trade network in the region.

The Sheopur police action has come as a warning to those involved in the illegal sand trade. The attack on the Forest Department team has raised concerns about the growing illegal activities of the sand mafia in Madhya Pradesh and the safety of government personnel carrying out enforcement operations.

The incident also highlights the challenges faced by forest officials while taking action against illegal sand transportation and mining activities.