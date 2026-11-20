Sheopur Sand Mafia Attacks Forest Department Team, Viral Video Shows Assault On Officials |

Sand Mafia Attack in MP: A video showing a sand mafia attack on a forest department team in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur is going viral on social media. The footage shows officials chasing a tractor-trolley loaded with sand, while another tractor-trolley repeatedly blocks their vehicle to interrupt the chase. During the incident, the attackers also assaulted the forest officials, leaving two forest guards injured.

The incident took place when the team was taking action against illegal sand transportation from the Chambal River.

Forest Department Attacked By Sheopur Sand Mafia

According to the forest department, the team intercepted a tractor-trolley carrying illegally mined sand on National Highway 552, under the Kotwali police station area.

Soon after, a group of men riding motorcycles reached the spot and attacked the forest officials. They also forcibly freed the seized tractor-trolley.

The Sheopur viral video shows one of the attackers standing on the tractor and hitting forest officials with a wooden stick.

Sheopur,Madhya Pradesh - A video recorded by a forest department team has gone viral, showing sand mafia members attacking officials in Sheopur while they were acting against illegal sand transportation from the Chambal river. According to the footage and the forest department’s account, the team had intercepted a tractor-trolley carrying illegally mined sand on National Highway 552 in the Kotwali police station area. Motorcycle-borne men arrived at the spot, assaulted the officials, and forcibly freed the seized vehicle. One of the assailants is seen standing on the tractor and striking at the team with a wooden stick. After securing the trolley, the group raised its hydraulic pressure and emptied the sand onto the middle of the road. While this was happening, a second tractor was used to block the forest department’s vehicle by repeatedly cutting across its path and attempting to stop it. Two forest guards sustained injuries in the attack. At the time of the operation, the Sheopur Superintendent, a Ranger, and members of the Special Armed Force (SAF) were also present with the team. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 20, 2026

After freeing the vehicle, the group raised the tractor-trolley's hydraulic system and emptied the sand onto the middle of the road.

Meanwhile, another tractor was used to block the forest department's vehicle. It repeatedly moved across its path in an attempt to stop the team from proceeding.

Two Forest Guards Injured In Chambal Sand Mafia Attack

Two forest guards sustained injuries in the attack. The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of officials taking action against illegal sand mining in Chambal.

At the time of the operation, the Sheopur Superintendent, a Ranger and members of the Special Armed Force (SAF) were also present with the forest department team.