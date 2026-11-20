Bhopal Water Safety Alert: BMC Shifts 22 Km Of Drinking Water Pipelines Away From Sewers To Prevent E. Coli Contamination | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the threat of E. coli contamination in Bhopal's drinking water, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shifted the most vulnerable over 22 km of water supply pipelines away from sewer lines.

The BMC had identified around 230 km of vulnerable water pipelines across the city, where drinking water lines run close to sewage networks, posing a risk of contamination in case of leakage.

Following the water contamination tragedy in Indore's Bhagirathpura, a statewide survey was conducted to identify locations where drinking water and sewer pipelines run close to each other. In Bhopal, the survey identified pipelines laid around 15 to 20 years ago.

As new colonies developed over the years, sewer networks were laid alongside existing water supply lines, increasing the possibility of sewage entering drinking water pipelines through leakages.

Taking lessons from the Indore incident, the BMC initiated a plan to relocate the vulnerable pipelines. The remaining work, covering approximately 200 km, is expected to be completed by next year.

Meanwhile, following the alleged detection of E. coli bacteria in drinking water in Vaishali Nagar, the BMC has now accelerated the replacement and relocation of ageing water supply pipelines running parallel to sewer lines.

Phase 1 completed, work on remaining network begins

According to the BMC water works department, the first phase of relocation has been completed, covering 22 km across different municipal zones.

The civic body has now started working on shifting additional pipelines located two to three metres away from sewer lines. The corporation is also replacing water supply pipelines that are more than 15 years old, depending on local requirements and the condition of the network.

Zone-wise water pipeline shift

BMC zone

Pipeline length shifted

Zone 1

1,326 m

Zone 2

4,005 m

Zone 3

387 m

Zone 4

1,078 m

Zone 5

560 m

Zone 6

360 m

Zone 7

135 m

Zone 8

2,940 m

Zone 9

768 m

Zone 10

482.5 m

Zone 11

Not specified

Zone 12

Not specified

Zone 13

1,554 m

Zone 14

1,435 m

Zone 15

890 m

Zone 16

760 m

Zone 17

2,061.25 m

Zone 18

480 m

Zone 19

413.25 m

Zone 20

446.1 m

Zone 21

1,266 m

Official statement

BMC superintending engineer Udit Garg told Free Press that work to replace all water supply pipelines that are around 15 years old is underway.

"Approximately 22 km of pipelines have already been replaced or shifted. The remaining pipelines will also be replaced depending on the area's requirements and conditions," said Garg.

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