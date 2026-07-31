Sheopur Man Beaten To Death Publicly In Jaipur Over Minor Dispute, 4 Detained | VIDEO

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur was allegedly beaten to death following a minor dispute in Jaipur.

The incident took place under the Mansarovar police station area, where four youths allegedly attacked Balbir Jatav with sticks.

Balbir, who suffered serious injuries in the attack, died during treatment at a hospital. Police have detained four suspects in connection with the case, including a minor, officials said.

According to information, Balbir, a resident of Sheopur district, was living in Jaipur and working as a tile installer.

Sheopur Man Beaten To De*th After Minor Dispute In Jaipur, Four Detained#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/jDnbkvCGPl — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 30, 2026

He had gone to a travel agent’s shop to book a ticket to return home. During this time, he had an argument with some youths over standing outside the shop.

Witnesses said that after the argument, the suspects brought sticks from a nearby construction site and attacked Balbir.

The attack reportedly continued for around 20 minutes. People present at the spot tried to intervene, but Balbir had already suffered serious injuries.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and took Balbir to a hospital. Doctors started treatment, but he died due to the severity of his injuries.

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Police detained four suspects and are questioning them. The police are also examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to verify the sequence of events and gather more evidence.

Balbir’s death has left his family devastated. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. His family has demanded strict action against those responsible.

Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the matter. The incident has raised concerns over violence breaking out after minor disputes in public places