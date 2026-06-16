Jabalpur Records 68 Murder Cases In 5 Years; Highest In State | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur district recorded the highest number of murder cases, 68 to be precise, in the last five years, while Sagar district ranked second with 51 incidents.

Seoni and Betul, the districts usually considered peaceful, also featured in the top 10, according to the Police Headquarters' first-ever analysis of five years of data conducted to assess crime trends and their causes in the state.

When it comes to murders, the common perception is that the Gwalior-Chambal region will top the list. But Jabalpur has surpassed all the districts in the state.

DGP Kailash Makwana, Special DGs or ADGs in charge of districts and other officials conducted a review of data during the IG conference held at the Police Headquarters here on Saturday and Sunday.

Murder cases were reviewed for approximately two hours. Officials have instructed the Range IGs, whose jurisdictions include these top 10 districts, to maintain strict vigilance.

Instructions were issued to identify the underlying causes of the murders and explore measures to prevent them.

The recorded murder incidents in other districts are as follows: Ujjain (48), Chhindwara (46), Indore City (46), Bhopal (43), Morena (40), Rewa (38), Seoni (38), and Betul (37).

Vulnerable months

A high number of murders were reported in March, May and October. Officials have been asked to investigate the reasons behind this trend.

During the meeting, some officers suggested that substance abuse during the Holi festival might have contributed to such crimes.

At the review meeting, DGP laid emphasis on addressing the root cause of disputes and treating matters seriously at the initial stage to prevent situations from escalating.

Dacoity

The highest number of dacoity incidents, 16 to be precise, took place in Dhar district in the last five years, followed by Jabalpur district with eight cases.

Betul recorded five incidents while Bhopal, Indore and Rajgarh district recorded four each.

Sagar 51

Ujjain 48

Chhindwara 46

Indore City 46

Bhopal 43

Morena 40

Rewa 38

Seoni 38

Betul 37