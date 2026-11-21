Sheopur Collector Sheela Dahima's Singing VIDEO Goes Viral, Wins Hearts With ‘Dilliwali Girlfriend’ Song | VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): The District Collector of Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district has grabbed attention on social media, not for her administrative decisions or government activities, but for her passion for music. A video of Collector Dahima singing the popular Bollywood song Dilliwali Girlfriend from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has gone viral.

The video has offered residents a glimpse into the Collector's interests beyond her professional responsibilities. Her cheerful demeanour and relaxed style while singing the Bollywood number have impressed social media users.

#WATCH | ‘Aaya Dilli Wali Girlfriend…’ Sheopur Collector Sheela Dahima’s Singing Video Goes Viral#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Sheopur #SheelaDahima https://t.co/YUDoBe1Yzh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 21, 2026

Collector showcases her creative side

District collectors are generally known for their administrative responsibilities, which include conducting official meetings, carrying out inspections, monitoring the implementation of government schemes and overseeing the functioning of the district administration.

However, Dahima's interest in music and singing has brought a different aspect of her personality into the public spotlight. Away from her routine administrative responsibilities, her musical performance showcases her creative side.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Dahima's singing skills have attracted public attention. Several videos of her singing have previously surfaced on social media, highlighting her interest in music.

Social media users appreciate Collector's talent

The latest video has become a talking point among residents of Sheopur, with many social media users appreciating the Collector for pursuing her passion beyond her professional commitments.

While some users appreciated her singing skills, others praised her cheerful personality and enthusiasm for music. The performance also offered people an opportunity to see a different side of an official they generally associate with governance and administrative affairs.

The video continues to circulate across social media platforms, drawing reactions from users.

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