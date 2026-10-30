 Ashoknagar Collector Goes Into 'Singham' Mode, Pulls Up Mandi Officials Over Poor Arrangements; VIDEO Goes Viral
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Ashoknagar Collector Goes Into 'Singham' Mode, Pulls Up Mandi Officials Over Poor Arrangements; VIDEO Goes Viral

Ashoknagar Collector Saket Malviya pulled up mandi officials over poor arrangements during an inspection at Krishi Mandi in MP. A video of his 'Singham' mode has gone viral on social media. With heavy arrivals of agricultural produce causing overcrowding, Malviya reprimanded officials for negligence and directed them to improve facilities to ensure farmers face no inconvenience at the mandi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
Ashoknagar Collector Goes Into 'Singham' Mode, Pulls Up Mandi Officials Over Poor Arrangements; VIDEO Goes Viral
Ashoknagar Collector Goes Into 'Singham' Mode, Pulls Up Mandi Officials Over Poor Arrangements; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Ashoknagar Collector Saket Malviya turning on his 'Singham' mode after witnessing irregularities during an inspection at Krishi Mandi has surfaced on social media. The video shows the official expressing anger over poor arrangements and scolding the mandi secretary and other officials.

Collector Finds Poor Arrangements During Inspection

Ashoknagar Krishi Mandi is considered one of the A-grade agricultural markets in Madhya Pradesh. These days, a large number of farmers are arriving at the mandi with their produce, leading to heavy crowds.

The increased arrival of grains has raised questions about the arrangements and facilities available for farmers.

During his inspection, Malviya noticed several problems on the mandi premises. He questioned the mandi secretary and other officials about the poor arrangements and pulled them up for negligence, directing them to improve the facilities immediately.

Collector Warns Officials Over Farmers' Problems

The Collector made it clear that farmers visiting the mandi should not face any inconvenience. He stressed that the purchase of agricultural produce and other activities at the mandi must run smoothly.

He held the mandi secretary and other staff responsible for the poor arrangements and asked them to ensure better facilities for farmers.

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Heavy Arrival of Grains Poses Challenge

With a large number of farmers bringing their produce to Ashoknagar Krishi Mandi, managing the crowd and maintaining proper arrangements have become major challenges for the administration.

The Collector's surprise inspection is being seen as an important step towards improving facilities at the mandi.

However, detailed information about the specific problems found during the inspection and the instructions given to officials has yet to be released.

It remains to be seen how quickly the mandi administration improves the arrangements and addresses the problems faced by farmers.

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