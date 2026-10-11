Shardiya Navratri 2026: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges Respect For Women; Offers Prayers At Kankali Temple In Raisen | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked the first day of Shardiya Navratri on Sunday by urging people to respect women in their daily lives. In a special video message, he stressed that worshipping Goddess Durga and observing fasts would hold little meaning without respecting daughters, sisters and mothers. He also visited the famous Kankali Temple in Raisen district, offered prayers and extended Navratri greetings to devotees.
Shivraj Shares Special Navratri Message
Chouhan shared a video reel on social media, extending his wishes to people across the country.
In his message, he said, "Today is the first day of Navratri. Maa Shailputri will bless us, and we will all immerse ourselves in worship and devotion. But today, I want to say something from my heart."
He urged people to understand the importance of respecting women while observing religious traditions.
"We may observe fasts, worship the Goddess and perform religious rituals, but we must also respect our daughters, sisters and mothers from the bottom of our hearts," he said.
'Respect Women to Please Goddess'
Chouhan said that daughters are forms of the Goddess and that divinity also resides in mothers and sisters.
He appealed to people to take a pledge during Navratri to always give women the respect they deserve.
"If we worship the Mother Goddess but do not respect daughters and sisters in our hearts, then the Goddess herself will not be pleased," he said.
He stressed that true devotion should be reflected not only in prayers and fasting but also in people's behaviour towards women.
Offers Prayers at Kankali Temple
Chouhan offered prayers at the Kankali Temple and sought the blessings of Goddess Durga.
He also prayed to Maa Shailputri for everyone's happiness, prosperity and well-being.
He concluded his message with "Jai Mata Di."