Shardiya Navratri 2026: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges Respect For Women; Offers Prayers At Kankali Temple In Raisen | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked the first day of Shardiya Navratri on Sunday by urging people to respect women in their daily lives. In a special video message, he stressed that worshipping Goddess Durga and observing fasts would hold little meaning without respecting daughters, sisters and mothers. He also visited the famous Kankali Temple in Raisen district, offered prayers and extended Navratri greetings to devotees.

माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @ChouhanShivraj जी ने आज नवरात्र के प्रथम दिन रायसेन जिले के प्रसिद्ध कंकाली मंदिर में पूजन-दर्शन किया। https://t.co/rN3mYuyg6r — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) October 11, 2026

Shivraj Shares Special Navratri Message

Chouhan shared a video reel on social media, extending his wishes to people across the country.

In his message, he said, "Today is the first day of Navratri. Maa Shailputri will bless us, and we will all immerse ourselves in worship and devotion. But today, I want to say something from my heart."

He urged people to understand the importance of respecting women while observing religious traditions.

"We may observe fasts, worship the Goddess and perform religious rituals, but we must also respect our daughters, sisters and mothers from the bottom of our hearts," he said.

आज नवरात्रि का पहला दिन है। हम सभी मां की भक्ति में, सेवा में, साधना में, उपासना में डूब जाएंगे। लेकिन माँ की भक्ति तभी सार्थक है, जब मन में हर बेटी, बहन और माँ के लिए सम्मान हो। जय माता दी! 🚩 https://t.co/IWkGWMvomo — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 11, 2026

'Respect Women to Please Goddess'

Chouhan said that daughters are forms of the Goddess and that divinity also resides in mothers and sisters.

He appealed to people to take a pledge during Navratri to always give women the respect they deserve.

"If we worship the Mother Goddess but do not respect daughters and sisters in our hearts, then the Goddess herself will not be pleased," he said.

He stressed that true devotion should be reflected not only in prayers and fasting but also in people's behaviour towards women.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at Kankali Temple. He says, "Today marks the beginning of the grand festival of Navratri...a resolve to respect daughters, sisters, and mothers. I wish to tell society this: if we merely worship the Mother Goddess but harbour no respect for daughters or sisters in our hearts, then the Mother herself will not be pleased..." — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

Offers Prayers at Kankali Temple

Chouhan offered prayers at the Kankali Temple and sought the blessings of Goddess Durga.

He also prayed to Maa Shailputri for everyone's happiness, prosperity and well-being.

He concluded his message with "Jai Mata Di."