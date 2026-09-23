Shahdol Murder Case: Man Repeatedly Strikes Mom With Spade, Kills Her Over Property; Arrested

Son Arrested For Allegedly Killing Mother With Spade Over Property In MP’s Shahdol | AI-Generated

Shahdol murder case: A 55-year-old widow living alone on her farmland in Darain village was allegedly killed by her son, who police say wanted her property, cash and jewellery. Prem Bai Ahirwar was struck repeatedly on the head with a spade at her home in Baha Tola on the night of September 18. Sidhi police arrested her son, Kaushal Ahirwar, within 48 hours and seized a spade believed to have been used in the attack.

The discovery of Prem Bai’s body initially left investigators with few leads. Her house stood in a secluded part of the farmland. Police began examining the circumstances of the attack and quickly questioned relatives.

According to police, evidence gathered during the inquiry and questioning of family members led them to Kaushal. Officers subsequently arrested him and seized the spade they believe was used to strike Prem Bai. Police have described the case as solved within 48 hours, though the investigation into the killing is continuing.

Investigators allege that Kaushal wanted his mother’s property, cash and jewellery. The suspected motive is based on the police investigation and has not been established by a court. Police have not said whether any money or jewellery was taken from her home.

Prem Bai’s husband, Ram Narayan Ahirwar, was a teacher who died in 2020. After his death, she lived alone in the house built on the family’s farmland. Another son works for the Postal Department in Pali, in Umaria district, while her younger son, Devsharan, lives separately in the family’s old village house.

Police said Kaushal had obtained a job as a school peon through a compassionate appointment following his father’s death. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence about what happened at the farmhouse on the night of September 18.