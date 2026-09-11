Six 'Mini Brazil' Girls Selected From MP's Shahdol For National Football Camp In Chhattisgarh

Six 'Mini Brazil' Girls Selected For National Football Camp In Chhattisgarh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six female football players from Vicharpur in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, a village famously known as 'Mini Brazil', have been selected for the National Football Camp.

The players include Radhini Singh, Sandhya Sahis, Monika Singh, Chandni Yadav, Radha Singh and Divya Sant. Radhini emerged as the tournament's top performer. The other two players from Madhya Pradesh selected for the camp are Vashu and Divya Baiga.

Laxmi Sahis, a coach of the Vicharpur Football Team, told Free Press that Radhini has displayed extraordinary maturity early in her career and has already competed in three national-level tournaments. The national selection camp is currently underway in Indore, where players will be chosen to represent Madhya Pradesh in the U-16 National Girls' Football Championship, scheduled to take place in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh.

The selection follows an outstanding performance by the U-16 girls' football team from Shahdol at the AIFF Inter-District U-16 Girls Football Tournament, held in Mhow from Aug 31 to Sep 4. During the league stage, Shahdol secured dominant 10-0 victories over both Gwalior and Mhow.