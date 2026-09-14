Shahdol BJP MP Himadri Singh, Husband Narendra Singh Maravi Divorce By Mutual Consent After 9 Years | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Himadri Singh, the BJP Member of Parliament from Shahdol, and her husband Narendra Singh Maravi have officially ended their marriage after nine years.

The Rajendragram Court in Anuppur district passed the decree of divorce by mutual consent on September 3. Maravi is a former chairman of the MP State Scheduled Tribes Commission. Singh confirmed her divorce over the telephone to Free Press.

The couple had married on November 23, 2017, in Rajendragram. They lived together in Rajendragram after marriage and had a daughter, Girisha Singh, on June 20, 2019.

However, minor disagreements led to growing conflicts, eventually ending communication between them. The couple had been living separately since May 5, 2021.

In the petition, Singh said that there was no possibility of reconciliation as their conjugal relationship had effectively ended. Both parties agreed to the divorce without levelling specific allegations against each other.

The court was informed that their daughter Girisha lives with Singh, who will take full responsibility of her upbringing, education, healthcare and marriage expenses.

Singh did not claim any maintenance or alimony for herself or her daughter from Maravi. Both parties confirmed that there were no disputes regarding wedding gifts or jewellery.

The court granted the couple a six-month cooling-off period to reconsider their decision and attempt reconciliation.

However, at the conclusion of the six months, both confirmed to the court that living together as husband and wife was impossible and requested the final decree.

After the failure of reconciliation efforts and the completion of the statutory period, the court issued the decree of dissolution of marriage on September 3, 2026, under Section 13-B (Mutual Consent) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.