Bhopal Hostels Under Safety Cloud: 50,000 Students At Risk As Supreme Court Concern Adds Urgency | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Safety concerns surrounding hostels, PGs and coaching centres in Bhopal have intensified following observations made by the Supreme Court during a hearing on September 10 on dilapidated buildings across the country.

The court reportedly highlighted the alarming conditions in hostels and coaching centres, noting that in some places nearly 100 students may be accommodated in a single room.

The observations have renewed questions over the safety of nearly 50,000 students reportedly living in hostels and PG accommodations across the state capital, many of which allegedly lack adequate fire and emergency arrangements.

Gokhale Hostel of Government Motilal Science University, Jahangirabad, is reportedly in a deteriorated condition after years of neglect.

The condition raises questions about regular structural inspections and maintenance of government-run student accommodations.

Hundreds of PGs, hostels and coaching centres in MP Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Lalghati and Jawahar Chowk operate from ageing structures.

Despite modern interiors featuring tiles, WiFi, ACs and modular furniture, concerns remain over structural stability, emergency exits and fire NOCs.

In MP Nagar and Gautam Nagar, single-room rents reportedly range from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 per month, while students also face alleged broker commissions and advance-rent demands.

In Jawahar Chowk, several multi-storey coaching centres and PGs are accessed through extremely narrow staircases, with tangled electrical wiring, pipes and transformers nearby.

Authorities have recently sealed coaching centres including Durrani Academy and Unacademy over fire NOC issues.

The situation underscores the urgent need for structural audits, fire-safety inspections and strict enforcement across Bhopal's student accommodations.