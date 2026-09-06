‘Sex Racket’ Busted At Gwalior Spa Centre; Man, 2 Women Among 4 Detained

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police raided a spa centre in the Kampoo area late Saturday night and claimed to have busted a suspected sex racket allegedly operating under the cover of the centre.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint police team raided the STL Spa Centre in Kampoo. During the operation, police detained a man, two women and the female manager of the spa centre. Police also seized some items from the spot and sealed the centre.

The raid was carried out by a joint team from the Kampoo, Padav and Inderganj police stations under the supervision of CSP Inderganj Robin Jain and probationary DSP Anushree.

Police said the team searched the rooms inside the centre and found a man and women in a suspicious situation. Some people also allegedly tried to leave after seeing the police but were caught by the team.

According to the initial police inquiry, customers were allegedly offered sexual services at the centre. Police said customers were reportedly charged between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000.

The detained man was identified as Pradyuman Singh Sikarwar, while the spa manager was identified as Ragini Yadav. The two women detained during the raid were reportedly from Gwalior. Their identities have not been made public.

Police are also questioning two other men to find out their role in the alleged activity.

The police are now investigating how long the suspected racket had been operating and who else may have been involved. Action is being taken under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) and other relevant sections.